First potentially habitable Earth-size planet discovered by TESS mission, and it's nearby

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 8:30 PM ET, Mon January 6, 2020

TOI 700 d is the first potentially habitable Earth-size planet spotted by NASA&#39;s planet-hunting TESS mission.
TOI 700 d is the first potentially habitable Earth-size planet spotted by NASA's planet-hunting TESS mission.
TOI 1338 b is silhouetted by its two host stars, making it the first such discovery for the TESS mission. TESS only detects transits from the larger star
TOI 1338 b is silhouetted by its two host stars, making it the first such discovery for the TESS mission. TESS only detects transits from the larger star
This artist&#39;s illustration shows a wet exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star the exoplanet orbits.
This artist's illustration shows a wet exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star the exoplanet orbits.
This artist&#39;s illustration shows a dry exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star the exoplanet orbits.
This artist's illustration shows a dry exoplanet with an oxygen atmosphere. The red sphere is the M-dwarf star the exoplanet orbits.
This artist&#39;s illustration of the Kepler 51 system shows newly discovered super-puff exoplanets, which are also called &quot;cotton candy&quot; exoplanets because they&#39;re so lightweight.
This artist's illustration of the Kepler 51 system shows newly discovered super-puff exoplanets, which are also called "cotton candy" exoplanets because they're so lightweight.
This artist&#39;s concept illustration shows an exoplanet with two moons orbiting within the habitable zone of a red dwarf star.
This artist's concept illustration shows an exoplanet with two moons orbiting within the habitable zone of a red dwarf star.
This is an artist&#39;s illustration of two exoplanets colliding in a binary star system.
This is an artist's illustration of two exoplanets colliding in a binary star system.
This is an artist&#39;s illustration of a Neptune-type exoplanet in the icy outer reaches of its star system. It could look something like a large, newly discovered gas giant that takes about 20 years to orbit a star 11 light years away from Earth.
This is an artist's illustration of a Neptune-type exoplanet in the icy outer reaches of its star system. It could look something like a large, newly discovered gas giant that takes about 20 years to orbit a star 11 light years away from Earth.
This image shows a comparison of red dwarf star GJ 3512 to our solar system, as well as other nearby red-dwarf planetary systems.
This image shows a comparison of red dwarf star GJ 3512 to our solar system, as well as other nearby red-dwarf planetary systems.
