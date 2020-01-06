Iconic music venue in London where Prince and Madonna performed engulfed in flames

(CNN) Firefighters battled a blaze at the under restoration music venue Koko in London on Monday night, according to fire officials.

"Firefighters' quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building," Jonathan Smith, station commander with the London Fire Brigade, said in a statement. "Fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning."

Others on social media shared their sentiments for the popular venue.

Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace / Koko up in flames this evening, a building that holds so many memories and means so much to us in Camden. Incredible how quickly @LondonFire got under control, we owe them so much for their swift and courageous response pic.twitter.com/tLPS5cLwnN — Georgia Gould (@Georgia_Gould) January 6, 2020

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.