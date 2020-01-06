Iconic theater in London where Prince and Madonna performed is engulfed in flames

(CNN) Firefighters battled a blaze at the under restoration music venue Koko in London on Monday night, according to fire officials.

The iconic KOKO club in London currently on fire #koko #camden #fire pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI

"Hard work and dynamic action has helped prevent significant escalation and fire spread," Jonathan Smith, assistant commissioner for brigade control and mobilising, tweeted. "We will have a presence throughout the night to ensure a safe resolution to the incident."

Others on social media shared their sentiments for the popular venue.

Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace / Koko up in flames this evening, a building that holds so many memories and means so much to us in Camden. Incredible how quickly @LondonFire got under control, we owe them so much for their swift and courageous response pic.twitter.com/tLPS5cLwnN — Georgia Gould (@Georgia_Gould) January 6, 2020

"Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace / Koko up in flames this evening, a building that holds so many memories and means so much to us in Camden," Georgia Gould, councillor for Kentish Town Ward, tweeted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.