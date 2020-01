Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of Iranian mourners take part in a funeral procession in Iran's capital, Tehran on Monday, January 6, for head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force unit, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and others killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3.