(CNN) No trace of an Australian diver has been found more than 24 hours after what police believe was a fatal great white shark attack on Sunday.

Gary Johnson is believed to have been attacked by a great white shark while diving near Cull Island, off Esperance on the south coast of Western Australia. Johnson was president of the local dive club, CNN affiliate 7 News reported.

"No parts or remains have been found, and the search is ongoing," Esperance Police Sgt. Allan Keogh told CNN.

Johnson's partner, Karen Milligan, was close by and witnessed the attack. She is being treated for shock, according to 7 News.

