Soldiers Memorial vandalized with anti-war graffiti

(CNN) Police in St. Louis, Missouri, are investigating vandalism at the Soldiers Memorial, which was spray-painted with anti-war graffiti over the weekend.

The vandal or vandals used red paint to write "No War" on exterior walls of the building, a police department spokeswoman told CNN.

Security guards discovered the graffiti on Sunday morning and reported it to police.

A photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which is a CNN affiliate , saw graffiti on four walls of the art deco building, which opened in 1938 to honor veterans of World War I.