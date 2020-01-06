Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, to vote on Civil War monuments

(CNN) The city council in Richmond, Virginia, is scheduled to hold a crucial vote on its Confederate monuments during a special meeting Monday evening.

If the proposal passes, the council will petition the state legislature for permission to take down or modify its Confederate statues. Richmond is the former capital of the Confederacy and large memorials to Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee line Monument Avenue a few miles from the state capitol.

Councilman Michael Jones, who is bringing forth the resolution, said his goal was dialogue.

"With removal never being on the table, there will never be a true dialogue," Jones said.

Virginia state law allows local governments to erect war monuments, but prohibits the local governments from taking them down or modifying them. The law also prohibits local governments from moving the monuments or adding placards explaining why they were erected.

