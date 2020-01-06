Authorities catch one violent escaped inmate; another remains on the lam, Mississippi officials say

(CNN) One of two violent inmates who escaped a Mississippi penitentiary last week has been apprehended, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

The MBI, the US Marshals Service and state Department of Corrections took David May, 42, into custody Sunday, the bureau said in a news release.

The 2011 GMC pickup truck used in the escape has been recovered and is being processed by the MBI crime scene unit.

Escapee Dillion Williams, 27, has not been captured, authorities said. Officials describe him as a 6-foot-2, 175-pound African American with a light complexion. The men escaped Friday, authorities said.

Corrections officials discovered May and Williams were missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman during an emergency inmate count conducted at 1:45 a.m. (2:45 a.m. ET) Saturday. The prison, situated in the Mississippi Delta and known as Parchman Farm, is located about 100 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

