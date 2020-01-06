Kids, aged 12 and 13, shot by driver after throwing snowballs at passing cars

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 3:43 PM ET, Mon January 6, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A group of children were throwing snowballs at cars in Milwaukee when a driver shot at them. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A group of children were throwing snowballs at cars in Milwaukee when a driver shot at them. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

(CNN)Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said.

The pair was hurling snowballs at passing cars with a group of children on Saturday evening, Milwaukee police said in a series of tweets.
One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, and the driver of the car shot at the children, police said.
Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.
    Both children are being treated at a local hospital, police said.
    Read More
      Milwaukee police asked tipsters with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.
      CNN reached out to Milwaukee police for further comment.