A toddler was shot and killed in his Dallas home. He would have been 2 later this month

(CNN) A toddler was shot in his Dallas home through the window as he slept early Sunday morning, Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said during a press conference.

Rory Norman, 1, died after someone fired into his bedroom, police said. He would have turned 2 on January 24, Hall said.

"This sh*t has to stop in this city," Chief Hall said as she bemoaned the gun violence plaguing Dallas, noting that across town another child suffered a graze wound from a bullet randomly shot into the air.

"Not only are we brokenhearted, we're angry this 1-year-old baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in this city," Hall told reporters.

Hall says investigators believe the shooting was targeted as the suspect shot into the bedrooms.

