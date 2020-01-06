Delhi police criticized after students attacked at top university

(CNN) A day after violence broke out in one of India's most prestigious universities, its New Delhi campus resembles a fortress, with scores of police personnel guarding its entry and exit points.

Some students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), however, say that level of protection was nowhere to be found on Sunday, when masked men armed with iron rods and sticks entered the campus and attacked students and teachers. The violence injured around 34 people, according to police.

The students accuse police of failing to intervene while assailants shouting Hindu nationalist slogans rampaged through the university, and appeared to target left-leaning students who had been protesting against fee hikes on campus.

Three professors were among the injured. JNU staff member Sucharita Sen was pelted with stones, some as large as half a brick, by the assailants, according to a JNU Teachers' Association press briefing. With blood streaming down her face, Sen was rushed to hospital by a colleague.

The incident raises painful memories of an incident at another New Delhi university known for its liberal activism -- Jamia Millia Islamia university -- where the police were criticized for brutally handling a December student protest against a new citizenship law.

