(CNN) Vandals have succeeded in toppling a statue of Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic outside his boyhood club Malmo over anger at his investment in a rival team.

After previous attempts to pull down the bronze statue failed, vandals sawed it off at the ankles Sunday.

The statue has since been taken away for repairs and the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) has called for police to take action.

"It is with anger and great disappointment that we find that the Zlatan statue has once again been vandalized," SvFF general secretary Håkan Sjöstrand said in a statement

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Sweden's greatest footballer of all time, his importance on and off the pitch has been enormous."

