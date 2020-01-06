Find some savings with this deal on Tile trackers

Keep track of all the new stuff you were gifted over the holidays with this deal on Tile trackers. Right now, several Tile products, including the Mate, Sticker and Pro, are marked down, so you'll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

The Tile Mate, which features a 200-foot Bluetooth range, is ideal for keeping tabs on everyday items. Make your Mate emit a ring using the smartphone app, or conversely, use the button on the Tile to make your phone ring so you can find it. You can also see the location of your tile on a map via the app or engage the Tile Community to help you find lost items that are out of range. In addition, the Mate uses a replaceable CR1632 battery that will last for a year and is easy to replace when the time comes.

The Tile Pro is a step up from the Mate, boasting 400-foot Bluetooth range, CR2032 battery, and the loudest ring in the Tile range. The Pro is also slightly larger than the Mate and comes in black — perfect for blending in with your darker colored gear.

Meanwhile, the Tile Sticker has an adhesive backing that allows you to stick it onto any valuable that needs to be monitored. It's small enough to fit on tinier gadgets, like cameras and remote controls, and it has a 150-foot range and a battery that lasts for three years, plus all the other features from Tile that you're accustomed to.

And if you're interested in trying out a few different Tile models, pick up the Essentials pack. It comes with two Tile Stickers, a Tile Mate, and a Tile Slim, which is ideal for keeping in your wallet to ensure it's always on your radar.

These lower prices were also around before the holidays hit, but there's no telling how long they'll stick around this time.

