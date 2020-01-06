Ring expands its smart lighting with solar and indoor bulbs

A lot of new and exciting tech has been revealed at CES 2020. Ring certainly didn't hold back.

It announced the A19 Smart LED Bulb and PAR38 Smart LED Bulb on Monday. Ring also revealed three light fixtures: the Solar Floodlight, Solar Steplight and Solar Pathlight. Both bulbs are easy to incorporate into your Ring security net, and the latter are motion sensitive. They'll launch on April 1, by which point we should know their price points.​

In addition to expanding its smart lighting portfolio, Ring is also releasing a device for a relatively niche market.

If you have an electric gate, you can use the Ring Access Controller to remotely control it via the Ring app. You can even pair it with one of Ring's cameras or sync with lights to create a scene. Sure, an electric gate is not something everyone has, but this is just a prelude to future Ring-controllable devices. In other words, it's moving beyond cameras and lights and into the smart home space.

If you have Amazon's Key service that lets deliveries enter your space, you can integrate there as well. The Access Controller Pro is available now for $299 from Amazon and can be bundled with a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $398.99.

As we alluded to, this is not Ring's first foray into smart lighting. We were impressed with its smart path lights when we took a look at them late last year. But if you're still in the dark about Ring's primary camera line, the company sets you up with a variety of security features like motion alerts and remote access. We put these to the test with the Ring Video Doorbell 2, as well as the Ring Indoor Cam. All of the security features are easily accessible via the Ring app.

Ring's smart bulbs are designed to bolster your home security, indoors or out. Not only can you create schedules or remotely toggle the A19 Smart LED Bulb and PAR38 Smart LED Bulb with the app, but you can also connect them with other ring products. This is done with the Ring Bridge, a system that connects your entire Ring platform. For example, you can link Ring motion sensors with the bulbs so they illuminate anything that sets them off.

All of the Ring Smart Lighting devices are affordable, easily installed and easily integrated with other Ring tech.

The motion-activated Ring Solar Floodlight projects 1,300 lumens onto a maximum 45-foot motion detection region. You can finely tune this projection with adjustable mounts and settings. The Ring Solar Steplight is geared toward security for yourself and visitors. Light up stairs, porches, stoops — you name it. You can link it with the Ring Bridge to adjust brightness and create schedules, such as a dusk to dawn glow that gets brighter upon motion activation. The Ring Solar Pathlight is great for places where you expect foot traffic. And you can use the Ring Bridge for scheduling, as well as adjusting brightness and other settings.

With so many affordable products from Ring, it's worth investing in your home security.

Bookmark us and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all the announcements out of CES 2020.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.