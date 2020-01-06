Winter workouts are warmer with 15% off New Balance jackets and hoodies

It's not warming up outside anytime soon, so ensure you're prepared for the rest of winter with a deal from New Balance. All jackets and hoodies from the brand are 15% off with promo code WARM15.

The discount applies to 150 styles for men and women, including the pullovers and full-zips from the popular Heat Loft line, which feature a quilted design that's made to capture warmth and wick away moisture. Other top picks include the women's NB Heatgrid Hoodie, a lightweight piece that's ideal for winter runs, and the men's NB Graphic Hoodie, featuring a cheeky phrase that lets everyone know what kind of guy you are on and off the court.

Vests and crewneck sweatshirts also seem to be included in the sale, so you have options when it comes to your new outerwear wardrobe. Ladies can score a trendy asymmetrical vest or useful base layer, while guys stay toasty in a Heat Grid style.

This deal only lasts through January 12, so be sure to pick up some new outerwear before prices go up — and temperatures go down. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.