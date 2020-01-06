Mophie's Powerstation Go can charge your devices, plus jump start your car

Mophie is well known for charging accessories, but you haven't seen one like their Powerstation Go. It combines a power bank, multiple ports and even a flashlight into one device. Plus, it doubles as a jump starter for full-sized cars and SUVs. They've taken the finesse of a multi-purpose universal battery and thrown in the jolt needed to get your car started.

The Powerstation Go will be available for $159.95 directly from mophie.com on Jan. 9. Or you can score it now for $109.99 from HSN.com. It takes a lot of what Mophie does well and puts it together in one device. And then there's the obvious twist that makes this product even more interesting.

The Go is composed of two USB-A ports and an AC power outlet. Don't be afraid to plug in more than one device into the USB ports, it can handle it. You can expect a lot of power out of the AC power outlet too, 65W to be exact. It can also provide Qi-enabled wireless charging for mobile devices and laptops with up to 5W of output. As a little bonus, it includes an LED flashlight too. But the big bonus is its power to jump-start full-sized cars and SUVs with the included mini jumper cables. You can keep it in a small bag or even your glove compartment for anything in your life that's running low on power, even your car.

You can get the Mophie Powerstation Go now for $109.99 on HSN.com, and it will launch on Jan. 9 from mophie.com for $159.95. It comes in a variety of colors: Black (Onyx), Blue (Cobalt), Rose Gold (Flamingo), Blue/Purple (Sapphire), Woodland (Camo), and Gold. See what Mophie can do for your tech, and better yet, your car too.

Mophie is well known for all things portable power, such as their sizeable inventory of battery cases for iPhone and Android. They've also made our lists in the past, such as when we compiled some recommendations for TSA-approved battery packs. And for those of you interested in wireless charging, they've made a good impression there too.

