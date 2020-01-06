Incipio's Organicore iPhone cases debut at CES 2020

Incipio offers a broad range of cases, and many of them have made our best accessories lists for iPhones, Galaxys and Pixels alike for their durability and design. But at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, the case maker is unveiling Organicore cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, which are available right now from its online store.

So what is Organicore? Well, it's a 100% compostable material that is made from plants. It fits with a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle, as well as the trend within tech right now. HP's Dragonfly laptop is partially made out of recycled parts. And since it's plant based, once you're done with the case or, let's say, buy a new phone, it would be detrimental to the environment. It should start to break down after about six months in a landfill.

While it is a plant-based material, it still has a relatively sleek design and is somewhat durable.

The Organicore cases are tested for up to 6-foot drops and have a raised bezel on the front to protect the screen. Each case also comes with a one-year warranty. You'll find cutouts for the speakers, a Lightning port and silence switch, while it protects the volume rocker and sleep button. And you can still wirelessly charge with it.

Organicore cases for the iPhone 11 family are available in black, Deep Pine Green, Stone Gray and Oatmeal Beige for $39.99. It's a considerable discount from Apple's silicone and leather cases. You can order your iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max plant-based case from Incipio now.

And in the coming months, you can expect Organicore cases for AirPods and AirPods Pro, as well as other smartphones.

Bookmark us and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all the announcements out of CES 2020.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.