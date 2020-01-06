HP's new Spectre x360 15 delivers longer battery life and slimmer bezels

HP has just unveiled the HP Spectre x360 15 laptop, which joins the HP Spectre x360 family and is the big brother to the 13-inch version. The 15-inch machine is getting some serious upgrades with smaller bezels, longer battery life and internal improvements that make it the most powerful Spectre convertible.

The new laptop, which will be available in March, starts at $1,599.99. It can feature up to 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of solid state storage and an Intel Core i7 processor. It'll be a fast experience.

But HP definitely didn't forget about beauty when creating this convertible.

The Spectre x360 is absolutely gorgeous with edges that feature gold piping. With sharp angles and edges, HP's "gem-cut design" brings a real elegance to the latest addition to the Spectre series.

And the design doesn't end with the Spectre's build. The real showstopper is the 15-inch screen, which has an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio. A 59% reduction from the last generation, the improvement shows off its 4K, optionally OLED display equipped with HDR 400.

The shrunken bezel works out to a 0.68-inch reduction to the laptop's depth when closed, making it compact for a 15-inch computer. And there's still a webcam at the top.

Another improvement is the battery life. With base options and a standard display, HP expects you to get 17 hours, and with HP Fast Charge you can get 50% of that battery life back in just 30 minutes. The Spectre x360 15 charges with a USB Type-C.

The great battery life, stunning screen and processing power make it a great laptop for both home and work. And if you're keen on security, HP built in protective features like the physical kill switch for the webcam, a fingerprint reader, a dedicated mute key and HP's smallest IR camera, at 0.09 inches.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current 15-inch Spectre, switch to a larger display over the HP's Spectre x360 13 or make a jump from MacBook Pro, the HP Spectre x360 15 is a great all-around option starting at $1,599.99.

We'll have a full review closer to March, but in the meantime, the 13-inch Spectre x360 has many of the same specs and starts at just $999. And if you don't find the upgrades that enticing, the current 15-inch gets the job done.

