20 kitchen gadgets that make it easy to eat healthier in 2020

Typically by December 31, we are fully committed to our goal of healthy, clean eating for the next 365 days. But a few days into the new year, it's easy to feel a little... overwhelmed. Though it may seem challenging right now, with help from a few smart kitchen gadgets, tools and accessories, tackling your New Year's resolutions can actually seem easier than ever.

So, if you're serious about your nutrition, whether that's getting your daily dose of fruits and veggies or cooking at home instead of always opting for takeout, it's worth investing in some of these 20 kitchen gadgets. Not only do they make healthy cooking easier and more accessible, but they also help ensure your dishes taste good at the same time — so much so, you'll wonder why you waited so long to hop on the clean eating bandwagon.

Cosori Air Fryer ($119.99; amazon.com)

Giving up french fries or fried chicken or any other food that contains "fried" in the name is hard to do. Instead of going cold turkey, an air fryer allows you to enjoy the same dishes without the unnecessary grease, and with 85% less fat. This cooker can crisp and roast your ingredients at up to 400 degrees with minimal oil.

Gefu Vegetable Spiralizer ($30; food52.com)

Spiralized veggies like zucchini or carrots are a great vehicle for chunky pasta sauces sans starchy carbs. Plus, this healthy version of spaghetti will also help you get your much-needed serving of daily vegetables.

Benriner Vegetable Slicer ($22.72; amazon.com)

Another way you can enjoy veggies? Thinly sliced. Enjoy potatoes, cucumbers, radishes and more sliced razor thin with this heavy duty mandoline.

Websun Salad Cutter Bowl ($11.99; amazon.com)

Eating more veggie-filled salads is an easy way to start 2020 on a healthy note. But the problem is that sometimes when you buy whole heads of lettuce and bunches of kale, getting bite-sized pieces is a hassle. This bowl, which features slots for easy chopping, takes the guesswork out of making a salad that's full of perfectly sliced pieces.

Oxo Good Grips Salad Spinner ($29.93; amazon.com)

If your current salad spinner isn't getting the job done (or you never invested in one), this option has more than 4,500 positive reviews on Amazon.

Vitamix E310 Explorion Blender ($289.95, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

Contrary to popular belief, a blender is so much more than just an appliance for smoothies (although, don't get us wrong, we love a good protein shake). And if you foresee yourself using a blender daily, it's worth investing in a Vitamix, which is like the Rolls-Royce of blenders. Though it may seem expensive, it's a game-changer with its ability to whip up soups, sauces, salad dressings, nut butters and more in a snap. Best of all though, this one's got its own self-cleaning setting.

Microplane 40020 Zester/Grater ($12.95; amazon.com)

A zester like this one can help add flavor to whatever you're making, sans extra fat or sugar.

NutriBullet ($57.16, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

For a single serving of smoothie, the NutriBullet is a solid option. This compact, but powerful device can pulverize fruits, nuts and vegetables, giving you a creamy libation that's chock-full of nutrients.

Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor ($44.99; amazon.com)

A food processor can take all the manual effort out of chopping or slicing hard root vegetables. Plus, it can be used in a variety of recipes, from savory dishes to sweet treats. This appliance from Hamilton Beach also comes with a seal of approval from over 9,000 Amazon customers.

Hamilton Beach 5.5-Quart Digital Steamer ($29.92; walmart.com)

Featuring an easy-to-use design that allows you to steam anything from rice to eggs to fish and lobster at the press of a button (and in just a few minutes), if you're looking to veer away from frying this year, this gadget is for you.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide ($94.57; amazon.com)

We could wax poetic about sous vide — in fact, we already have. These devices temperature control water, allowing you to perfectly cook various proteins. Plus, unlike cooking fully on a stovetop, you won't need to grease a pan with oil or butter in order to ensure flavorful results. The Anova Sous Vide also connects with a companion app to take the guesswork out of cooking. Simply program your meal and let the device do the work for you.

Hamilton Beach Juice Extractor ($54.99, originally $69.99; walmart.com)

Instead of opting for juice from concentrate, make your own morning beverage at home. Not only will this eliminate any artificial flavors or additional sugars that could make your OJ or apple juice unhealthy, but you can customize your drinks.

PopBabies Portable Blender ($36.99; amazon.com)

You can make your smoothies on the go with this portable, personal blender. Featuring USB charging and a perfectly compact design, your morning ritual can now go wherever you do.

Silicone Baking Mat ($8; target.com)

Another easy way to cut back on butter or additional grease in your foods is with a silicone baking mat. These help ensure your roasted veggies or cookies don't stick to your baking tray, without oil or butter. Plus, it makes cleaning a complete breeze. And for eight bucks, who can say no?

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker (starting at $14.95; amazon.com)

A hard-boiled egg is a healthy, protein-packed snack that doesn't cost much to make. And the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can whip up half a dozen of them quickly and efficiently.

Instant Duo Nova Instant Pot ($69.95; amazon.com)

The Instant Pot has been a favorite among food bloggers for years. That's thanks to its hands-free design, which allows you to program your cook time and method, throw in your ingredients and enjoy a hot, delicious meal in no time at all. Lentils, stews and roasted proteins will be just the start to your healthy culinary creations.

W&P Porter Bundle ($110, originally $125; wandpdesign.com)

Meal prepping is a big part to sticking to a healthy routine. Store your daily lunches and dinners — drinks included — in these sleek and chic glass, rubber and ceramic containers.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers - 10-Piece ($13.04, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

For a more affordable meal prep option, this set of 10 storage containers has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers appreciating the leak-proof lids and variety of sizes that can store everything from your daily snack to a hearty lunch.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Block Set ($90.93, originally $345; wayfair.com)

Subpar knives make it hard to cut vegetables. And when it's a pain to cut vegetables, you probably won't want to spend time cooking them. That's why the foundation of any well stocked kitchen is a set of knives that are sharp and durable. This affordable 15-piece set from Wayfair does the trick.

Chef Craft Steamer Basket ($7.49; amazon.com)

Steamed veggies are one of the healthiest side dishes around. Enjoy a nutritious meal with the help of a steamer basket. Plus, this affordable version can be used in pressure cookers, like the Instant Pot. And when you're all done, just pop it in the dishwasher for simple clean up.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.