PhoneSoap announces the unique and powerful AirSoap air purifier

In line with PhoneSoap's sanitation theme, the company's latest product moves onto a bigger playing field. Introducing the AirSoap, a $299.99 air purifier that joins other products including the PhoneSoap and PhoneSoap Wireless, the PhoneSoap Pro and the HomeSoap.

The air purifier market is somewhat crowded, and favorites like the well-reviewed PureZone Air Purifier are selling well. Regardless, PhoneSoap has taken up the challenge with a device that takes a new approach to cleaning the air.

One of its main features, called Electric Wind, creates a high-energy plasma field which the company says will kill bacteria as air passes through it — not only sanitizing the air, but reducing and removing tiny particles like pollen, dander and dust mites. It should be great for letting you get a good night's sleep during allergy season.

The Electric Wind system is backed up by reusable graphene collecting plates that gather up germs and particulate matter. After the plasma field ionizes the air, the plates can more easily collect these undesired particles, according to PhoneSoap. And unlike expensive filters that clog over time, and can even become detrimental if left unchanged for too long, the graphene plates are easily washed and reused. Plus, many popular filters like HEPA filters can only trap airborne flotsam as small as 300 nanometers, whereas the AirSoap's lower limit is 80 nanometers.

The AirSoap also meets an important standard for household utilities these days: lack of noise! Many powerful air purifiers that use filters can be loud and disruptive to the home environment. However, the AirSoap doesn't force air through filters at high speeds, so its fan can spin slower and quieter. Plus, it uses less energy than other purifiers, another win for the wallet.

For a little background, the PhoneSoap is a bay containing UV-C lights that sanitize your phone over the course of 10 minutes (or 5 with the Pro model). And that's a good idea, because mobile phones can harbor up to 18 times more bacteria than public restrooms. The light zaps germs right in their DNA, a sanitation method proven effective and used in places like hospitals and labs. The company is also responsible for the HomeSoap, a bigger version in which you can place larger things like baby bottles and TV remotes. If you want to know more about the PhoneSoap Pro and the HomeSoap, we're testing them as we speak and will soon have reviews.

PhoneSoap's AirSoap will cost $299.99 and should launch in early 2020.

