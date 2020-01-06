Family finally rescued from Australian bushfires after being trapped in a cinema for 6 days

(CNN) As refugees from devastating bushfires crowded into a cinema in the Australian town of Mallacoota, "Frozen" and "Happy Feet" were playing to keep the kids calm.

Ash was falling from the building's air vents, covering around 500 people inside -- they were exhausted and overheated from fleeing the approaching fire.

"We got here and it felt like a death trap to be honest," said Canadian Meaghan Wegg, 34, who sought refuge in the small theater along with her Australian-born husband Tim Buckley, 37, and her two children Georgia, 3, and Jackson, 5 on New Year's Eve.

Wegg is one of the 4,000 people who fled to beaches as bushfires raged in Mallacoota, a family camping spot on the eastern edge of the state of Victoria.

After six days sheltering in the cinema, Wegg and her family got evacuated to safety on January 5. But it will take a while for them to recover from the shock of their experience, she told CNN.

