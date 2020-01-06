(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said he is willing to testify if subpoenaed in the Senate's impeachment trial. It could put pressure on Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses.
-- The chief of staff to the secretary of defense announced he will resign. The resignation was expected, but it comes as tensions with Iran are mounting.
-- A magnitude 5.8 tremor struck Puerto Rico. Some of the earthquake's victims posted photos of the damage.
-- A mysterious virus is making China and the rest of Asia very nervous. It's not SARS. Here's what else we know about the outbreak.
-- One of America's oldest and largest dairy companies became the second major milk producer to file for bankruptcy in the last two months. Americans just aren't drinking it.
-- Britain's first astronaut claimed aliens definitely exist, and it's possible they are living among us on Earth.
-- The creator of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" says Baby Yoda is not actually a baby Yoda. Here's how he clears things up with the timeline.
-- Brad Pitt knows there are some things we may never get over. That's why his Golden Globes acceptance speech after his Best Supporting Actor win for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" was such a hit.
-- Audiences were left #blessed at the sight of Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes. His arms sent social media into a frenzy.