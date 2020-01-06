A 13-year-old American boy is killed in an ambush in Mexico near the US border

(CNN) A 13-year-old American boy was killed in Mexico while traveling with his family back to the United States, the boy's father and authorities said.

Oscar Lopez was shot in both legs and died in an attack Saturday night in Tamaulipas state, near the US border, said the teen's father, also named Oscar Lopez.

The father said three other relatives were injured in the ambush attack: his wife, 41-year-old Juanita Lopez; their other son, 11-year-old Abio Lopez; and his brother-in-law, 48-year-old Raphael Castillo.

The elder Oscar Lopez said the group was visiting relatives in the Monterrey area for the holidays, though he stayed back in the US.

On Saturday night, family members in two vehicles -- both with Oklahoma license plates -- were driving on the Reynosa-Nuevo Laredo Mexican highway in Ciudad Mier, according to a statement from Tamaulipas state authorities.

