Rapper Ludacris embraces African identity with new Gabon citizenship

(CNN) Grammy award-winning rapper, Ludacris is kicking off the new year with dual citizenship.

Ludacris (real name Christopher Brian Bridges) in an Instagram post revealed that he is now a citizen of Gabon, the home country of his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue.

"Starting my new year off with dual citizenship. Africa, I'm official! Momma and kids too. The best gift of the decade award goes to @eudoxie," he wrote.

"I am a loyal citizen of Zamunda," he joked. "This is the best day of my life and Wakanda,"

His wife and three children are also citizens of Gabon, which is located on the west coast of central Africa and is the eighth largest producer of oil in sub-Saharan Africa

Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and Ludacris attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards