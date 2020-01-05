Tom Brady says retirement is 'hopefully unlikely' after Patriots are eliminated from the NFL playoffs

(CNN) The Tennessee Titans eliminated the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots from the NFL Playoffs in the Wild Card round with a 20-13 victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This is the Patriots' earliest exit from the playoffs since the 2009 season.

Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady had a very pedestrian night on the field. He threw for only 209 yards and failed to tally a touchdown pass. His final throw of the game was an interception returned for a touchdown by Titans' cornerback Logan Ryan to seal the win for Tennessee.

Titans' running back Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher this season, ran for 182 yards and scored a touchdown in the game. Henry's 182 yards marked the largest total allowed by the Patriots all season.

Logan Ryan of the Tennessee Titans scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

Now all eyes turn to Tom Brady's future. Brady, who will turn 43 before the start of the 2020 season, will become a free agent at the end of the NFL league year on March 18. Few quarterbacks have played in the NFL at Brady's age and even fewer have played effectively.

After the game Tom Brady said, "I don't know what the future looks like, and I'm not going to predict it." When asked if there was a possibility that he would retire, Brady answered, "I would say it's pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely."

