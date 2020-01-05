Patriots eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Titans

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

Updated 12:08 AM ET, Sun January 5, 2020

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.
(CNN)The Tennessee Titans eliminated the defending Super Bowl champions New England Patriots from the NFL playoffs Saturday in the wild card round with a 20-13 victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This is the Patriots' earliest exit from the playoffs since the 2009 season.
Earlier in the day, the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime in the day's other wild card matchup.
The Tennessee Titans advance to face the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round games.