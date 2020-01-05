VIZIO SmartCast 4.0 is more personable and faster

Vizio is kicking off its CES 2020 announcement with SmartCast 4.0 and it's a huge update set to launch in Spring 2020. The update will come built in with all new VIZIO SmartCast TVs and be available to all SmartCast TV models dating back to 2016. And that's terrific new for people everywhere.

SmartCast 4.0 focuses on increased speed and a more personalized experience to VIZIO smart TVs, while 2020 SmartCast TVs will ship with a new smart voice remote. And yes, Vizio isn't walking away from being smart ecosystem agnostic either. You'll still find that SmartCast works with a ton of third-party services like Apple's Siri and HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.

The theme for 4.0 seems to be speed and simplicity and it's done by cutting down on startup and load times, allowing for easier input switching and showcasing more remote-control responsiveness. On top of that, the new smart televisions learn the kinds of shows and movies you like and will curate content based on your interests across platforms.

Additionally, VIZIO updated its WatchFree application, adding the ability to add favorite channels and genres out of over 150 options so your watching experience is more personalized. Plus, voice integration will also be added to WatchFree so you can launch the app or change the channel with just your voice.

The other big announcement from VIZIO is its Smart Voice Remote. With push-to-talk capabilities, you'll be able to simply speak into your remote to turn on Netflix, check the weather and even search Wikipedia. The remote has fewer buttons to encourage more voice control, however, it does have a dedicated voice button. The remote won't listen to you until you press the dedicated button, so there's no need to worry about accidentally waking it up. The Voice Remote is planned to be paired with all VIZIO 2020 P-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum X and VIZIO OLED TV purchases and it will also be available to buy separately, although we're still waiting for pricing and availability details.

With the latest software from VIZIO, the SmartCast 4.0 update brings VIZIO users a faster, more comprehensive and voice integrated entertainment experience. Plus, it brings more features to the current 2019 models and even older ones.

