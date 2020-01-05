Vizio's 2020 V, M and P-Quantum TVs deliver big value across the board

Vizio's already let loose its enhancements with SmartCast 4.0, but now it's time to talk about the 2020 TVs. One thing I really like about the models this year is a level playing field across many of them. It really brings value from the V series all the way up to the top of the line P series.

For starters, the P-Series Quantum X, P-Series Quantum, M-Series Quantum, and V-Series are all 4K Ultra HD TVs with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

Let's start with V-Series, which is Vizio's value offering. For 2020 it's casting a wide net with screens from 40-inches up to 70-inches. These panels are Full-Array and offer a standard 4K picture quality with support for standards. You'll find a 120Hz dynamic motion rate on here, so the TV can move through its range to prevent drops or scrubs. It's definitely an entry-level 4K, but considering that it packs 120Hz refresh rate and SmartCast 4.0, it should deliver big value.

Moving up we enter the M-Series Quantum which is comprised of the M7 (50, 55 and 65) and M8 (55 and 65) for 2020. The core differences between the models are local-dimming-zones and brightness. Both the M7 and M8 feature full-array local dimming, Clear Action 360 for motion and QuantumColor. All of this powered by the IQ Active processor as well. That delivers the variable refresh and motion tech that comes in handy for gaming. This way you shouldn't experience any dropped frames. The M-Series will support AMD FreeSync as well. But as the mid-range offering, Vizio is bringing a lot to the table with the M-Series.

However, if you want the best of the best, then you'll look at the P-Series Quantum X or P-Series Quantum. Both of these are powered by the new IQ Ultra processor which delivers the best picture in Vizio's Quantum Dot lineup of 4K TVs. This processor can handle upscaling, noise reduction and a variable refresh rate. It can adjust between sports, a soap opera or even gaming and present the picture smoothly. Better yet, the top P-Series Quantum X gets super bright, we're talking up top 3,000nits. And to match that on the other side of the spectrum, it has 792 local dimming zones. All of this works with the Quantum Dot panel and should deliver nearly double the color from previous P-Series models.

All-in-all Vizio's line aims to bring core high-end features no matter the model, and still impresses with even better features on higher-end models. For the average consumer out there, I think V and M Series both offer a large value, while P really gives you the best picture. We'll be testing these in the coming months, but in the meantime, you can save on the 2019 line of Vizio TVs.

