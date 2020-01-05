Here's your guide to Samsung's 2020 sound bar line

CES 2020 keeps on rolling with a big announcement from Samsung regarding its new sound bars.

The brand, most famous for its smartphones and TVs, revealed three series of sound bars for every type of customer. The Q, S and T series range from the best premium sound for home theater enthusiasts to all-around, entry-level sound bars.

The flagship Samsung Q800T is a hefty improvement for Samsung sound bars. The top-of-the-line Q series is filled with eight 3.1.2 speakers that support Dolby Atmos for a booming audio experience. And if you want to shake the floors, you can pair this bar with one of Samsung's new subwoofers.

While the Q800T steals much of the spotlight, Samsung has made great updates to all of its sound bars, especially those in the Q and S series.

One of the more exciting advancements is the new "Samsung Symphony" technology. Typically, when you plug in a sound bar, it cuts the audio from the TV and channels it through the bar. But now when the series Q and S are plugged into a Samsung QLED TV, "Samsung Symphony" activates and plays sound from both the TV and the sound bar, creating a fuller, more dynamic soundscape.

Samsung's "Acoustic Beam" technology will also keep its stake in the Q and S series sound bars.

This feature mimics surround sound by changing the direction of the sound coming out of the bar based on what's happening on the screen.

If you're watching a NASCAR race, that classic roar will zoom across the sound bar from one end to the other. To improve this feature, Samsung shifted the placement of the "Acoustic Beam" units to the front of the bar in the Q series. This makes sure the TV doesn't block the dynamic audio. In the S series, side horn speakers reinforce the up-firing units, ensuring a room-filling experience.

The two high-end series also now come Alexa-ready, with Bixby on the horizon.

Samsung's new sound bars are equipped with DTS Virtual X, which allows for a fully immersive surround sound without the need for overhead speakers. Plus, with smaller dimensions, these bars can fit between the screen and stand of most TVs.

And if you're wondering about the T Series, Samsung didn't reveal much info about it. It's the entry level offering that will provide solid audio, and like the Q and S, packs support for DTS Virtual X. And if you're gaming on a Switch, Xbox or PS4 you can take advantage of game mode for a more immersive experience.

Whether you're a seasoned sound bar savant or building your first surround sound system, Samsung's new lineup of bars can anchor any setup. If you want to go big, go for the Q800T and take full advantage of the latest technology. Or check out any of the other wide ranging sound bars in the latest Q, S and T series from Samsung.

