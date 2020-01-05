HP's Elite Dragonfly G2 is the first laptop with a Tile tracker inside

The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show is in full swing, and HP just unveiled a new Spectre x360 and an Envy 32 All-In-One — but the company's not done yet. Next up is the featherweight Elite Dragonfly G2, the first laptop with Tile tracking built in. Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds (0.99 kilograms), it's designed to be an ultra-portable machine that doesn't cut corners on power.

You may recall that HP just launched the first-generation Elite Dragonfly last fall. But fear not, early adopters; this isn't a full redesign. It's more of a generation 1.2, and it delivers some value-added features

The most notable new feature is the built-in Tile tracker, so there's no need to tape a Tile to the outside of your unit. The Dragonfly G2 will appear in your Tile account alongside any other trackers you may have and supports premium features, including an alert to let you know if you've left your Dragonfly behind. Since this is a partnership between the two brands, future models will likely also get this feature.

On top of that, HP estimates a full 24 hours of battery life, and you can choose from three 10th-Generation Intel Core processors — i3, i5 or i7 — paired with 16GB of RAM. It's a full laptop-grade processor that fully supports Windows 10 Home or Pro, and you won't find app compatibility issues, like on the Surface Pro X. It's quite environmentally friendly as well, with over 82% of the mechanical parts in the Dragonfly G2 built from recycled materials. Plus, in mid-2020, you'll have the option to upgrade to a machine that includes 5G connectivity via Sprint's network.

Additionally, the 13.3-inch display can be paired with HP's Sure View Reflect technology, a privacy mode that works whether you're in bright sunlight or a dark room — a useful feature for those who work remote. It might even make the Dragonfly usable outdoors in direct sunlight.

The Sure View Reflect display, Tile compatibility and a 5G connectivity option make the Dragonfly G2 a top contender as an on-the-go laptop. We'll be putting this updated version through its paces in the coming weeks.

HP's latest Elite Dragonfly G2 will ship in early February, with preorders available soon from the company's online store.

