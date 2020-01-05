Acer announces Spin 5 and Spin 3 for CES 2020

The Spin 5 and Spin 3 2-in-1 laptops are a staple of Acer's lineup. Traditionally, both devices have had a 360-degree rotating hinge, a rechargeable stylus and enough power to keep up with most computing tasks. In 2020, Acer's updated Spin 5 and Spin 3 laptops will improve upon that tradition.

On Sunday, Acer announced that it's updating both models this year, with a revamped Spin 3 expected to ship in North America in April and the updated Spin 5 to follow in June. The Spin 3 will start at $699, while the Spin 5 will start at $899. Chances are discounts will soon arrive for current Spin 3 and Spin 5 as well.

Both models will come with Intel's 10th generation Core processor, up to 16 GB of memory and up to 1 TB of storage. More specifically, the Spin 3 will have a 14-inch Full HD (1,920x1,080) multi-touch display, a starting point of 128 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 and up to 12 hours of battery life. The Spin 5 will have a 13.5-inch 2K (2,256x1,504) multi-touch display, 256 GB starting storage, Wi-Fi 6 and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Wi-Fi 6 is a relatively new technology you won't benefit from unless you have a Wi-Fi 6 wireless router, but it's nice to see that Acer is future-proofing its lineup so that new buyers will be ready to take advantage of that technology.

Both models will come with an Acer Active Stylus that slides into the laptop's housing for fast charging. The Active Stylus uses Wacom AES technology, meaning it should feel like a true writing experience, even through you're just sliding a stylus across a display. The Spin 5's Active Stylus experience can be upgraded to Wacom AES 2.0, which should translate to an even better writing or drawing experience. According to Acer, charging the Active Stylus for just 15 seconds will provide 90 minutes of use.

Both models are well suited to students and casual business users who don't routinely do photo or video editing. They're each small enough to fit in a backpack without weighing you down: The Spin 3 weighs 3.31 pounds and measures 12.8-by-9.06-by-0.67 inches, while the Spin 5 is slightly smaller at 2.65 pounds and measures 11.81-by-9.25-by-0.59 inches.

With a few months between now and when Acer will begin shipping the new Spin 5 and Spin 3 models, Acer will likely start discounting current Spin 5 and Spin 3 models, possibly leading to savings for those willing to hunt for a deal.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.