Canadian passenger plane slides off the runway

(CNN) A WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax, Canada, slid off a runway after landing Sunday morning, according to the airline.

There were no injuries among the 172 passengers and seven crew members aboard WestJet Flight 248 from Toronto to Nova Scotia.

"WestJet is working with Halifax airport authority to ensure guests' and crews' continued safety while they deplane the aircraft via airstairs," Lauren Stewart, a WestJet spokesperson, told CNN in a statement.

Eric Wynne was on the flight and told CNN that it is snowing in the area. On Saturday, Halifax Stanfield International Airport warned passengers that winter weather expected overnight well into Sunday could impact flights.

"There was a bit of wind near ground level so we were rocking side to side as we approached the runway," Wynne said.

