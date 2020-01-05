A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff

(CNN) An Air Canada Express flight lost a wheel shortly after takeoff from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, forcing the plane to turn back.

Flight 8684 was heading to Bagotville, about 230 miles to the north, Friday when the incident occurred. No one was hurt.

One of the 49 passengers on board captured video of the wheel detaching from the plane's left main landing gear and shared it on social media.

Bon bah là j'suis actuellement dans un avion qui vient de perdre une roue...

2020 commence plutôt bien 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZhbOJqIQr — Tom (@caf_tom) January 3, 2020

The passenger paired the video with a sarcastic caption: "I'm currently on a plane that just lost a wheel. 2020 starting off well."

Pilots were able to turn the Dash 8-300 around and land safely.

