(CNN) Kenya's military said it killed at least four terrorists Sunday in repelling an attack on an airstrip located near a US military base.

In a statement, Kenya's Defense Forces (KDF) said there had been an attempt to breach security at Manda Airstrip -- which is near the Camp Simba US base -- but it had been "successfully repulsed."

"Four terrorists' bodies have so far been found," the KDF said in the statement. "The airstrip is safe."

On Sunday, al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for an attack on Camp Simba, in Lamu county, near Kenya's border with Somalia.

Al-Shabaab said the base was used by both American and Kenyan military personnel, and that US military equipment was "destroyed," according to a statement released by the terror group Sunday. Al-Shabaab provided no evidence to support those claims.

