Al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab claims attack on US base in Kenya

(CNN) Al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for an attack on a US base in Kenya on Sunday morning local time.

The base -- known as Camp Simba -- is located in Lamu county, near Kenya's border with Somalia.

Al-Shabaab said the base was used by both American and Kenyan military personnel, and that US military equipment was "destroyed," according to a statement released by the terror group Sunday.

Al-Shabaab provided no evidence to support the claims. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties.

CNN has reached out to the State Department and the Pentagon for comment.

