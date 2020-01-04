Tom Brady shared a hype video ahead of tonight's Patriots-Titans Wild Card game

(CNN) The New England Patriots are going head to head in the AFC Wild Card Round game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, and Tom Brady isn't scared.

The video, captioned "It's too late to be scared," included clips of lions along with footage of the Patriots' game highlights. It also features a voice-over comparing the Patriots to a lion, suggesting they are both the kings of the jungle.

Pressuring Brady is an important part of Tennessee's game plan, said Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. "We have to get him frustrated as much as we can," he said. "Without getting to him, we're bound to lose this game."

The Patriots and Titans will play at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots' home turf, at 8:15 p.m. ET.