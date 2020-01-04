Pink pledges $500,000 to help Australian firefighters battling bushfires

(CNN) Pink has pledged a donation of $500,000 to help firefighters battle the Australian bushfires that have left thousands fleeing their homes.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," Pink said on Twitter

"My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

The pop star, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, said she would be donating directly to local fire services.

Pink is one of many celebrities, including LaMelo Ball and Nick Kyrgios , who have pledged donations to help fight the wildfires.