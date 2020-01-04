New York's parking meters have temporarily stopped accepting credit cards

(CNN) Parking meters across New York City have stopped taking credit cards and pre-paid parking cards -- leaving residents to use either coins or an app to pay until the problem is fixed.

The DOT has told residents that they can still pay with credit cards using the free ParkNYC app, but the app requires users to pre-load $25 into your account. For people in the city temporarily, that can be a problem.

Then there's the issue of ticketing, with some believing that parking tickets shouldn't be given with the faulty meters.

"If it's a system failure I think that's really stupid to still ticket people," Talah Cheema, a driver from Jersey City, told WLNY.