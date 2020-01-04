(CNN) Football fans won't have to wait until Sunday for NFL action this week, as the Wild Card round of the playoffs kicks off midday Saturday.

It will be a battle of the AFC East against the AFC South in both of Saturday's match-ups, with the Buffalo Bills facing the Houston Texans, and the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the New England Patriots.

Watch to see if the Texans can avenge last year's Wild Card loss, or if the Patriots can defend last year's Super Bowl title.

Patriots play their first Wild Card round since 2009

The New England Patriots are known for success, including Super Bowl wins. But a big part of the Patriots' winning formula involves gathering enough regular-season victories to avoid the opening round of the playoffs.

