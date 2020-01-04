Here's how to watch all the NFL Wild Card games this weekend

(CNN) After 17 weeks, the NFL regular season is finally complete and the march to Super Bowl LIV in Miami begins with the NFL playoffs underway today.

The wild card games this weekend kick off with the Houston Texans hosting the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. The game kicks off at 4:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on ESPN and ABC.

Following the Bills-Texans game, the New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium with the game starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

On Sunday, the playoffs shift to the NFC, as the New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

The final game of Wild Card Weekend is between the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won't have to face the Seahawks' intimidating home crowd as they host the game at Lincoln Financial Field. That game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by NBC.