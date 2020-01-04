Two Mississippi inmates missing amid rash of prison violence

(CNN) A search was underway Saturday for two violent inmates missing from a Mississippi state penitentiary, corrections officials said.

Inmates David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman during a 1:45 a.m. emergency count, officials said in a Facebook post.

May is serving a life term for two aggravated assault convictions, and Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault, officials said.

The search for the missing inmates comes as corrections officials reported the deaths of four prisoners during violent disturbances since Sunday, including two at Parchman prison, officials said.

It's unclear whether the disappearance of the two inmates is related to the violence.

