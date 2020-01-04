Activists across the US and the world protest a possible war with Iran

(CNN) The Trump administration's use of a drone strike to kill Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani have led to fears the military action could lead to full-scale war between Iran and the United States.

On Saturday, anti-war protesters assembled across the US and around the world to protest the administration's action.

The rallies were organized by the Act Now to Stop War & End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition. On its website, the organization listed scheduled protests in dozens of US cities.

"For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action," the group said in a statement

Demonstrators at an anti-war protest outside the White House on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Washington, DC