These Indiana twins were born just 30 minutes apart, but in different decades

(CNN) These two newborns might be twins, but they don't exactly share a birthday -- having been born in completely different years and decades.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello, of Pendleton, Indiana, rang in the new year in a special way: with one birth before and one birth after the clock struck midnight.

The twins -- Joslyn and Jaxon Tello -- weren't actually due until February 19. Gilliam went to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital on New Year's Eve, concerned about a lack of fetal movement, according to CNN affiliate WBNS

Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019, weighing 4 lbs. and 11 oz.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along, weighing 4 lbs. and 7 oz. And by then Indiana was already in 2020, meaning Jaxon has a completely different birth day, year and decade than Joslyn.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello.

Read More