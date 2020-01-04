A Coca-Cola semi-truck crashed into a Pennsylvania home

(CNN) A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashed into a Pennsylvania house on Saturday, destroying the front of the home and causing road closures.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in foggy conditions in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

It took six hours to remove the truck from the house.

The truck was driving on East Broad Street when it approached an intersection that required it to turn. But instead of turning, the truck continued straight over a curb and a large landscaping boulder before going airborne into the twin house, Quakertown police Sgt. Bryan Lockwood told CNN.

Though no one was seriously injured , the truck driver had a few minor injuries. He managed to get out of the truck through a window, Lockwood said.

The front of the home was significantly damaged, and the truck is totaled, Lockwood said.

The home suffered extensive damage.

