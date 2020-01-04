Derek Acorah, TV psychic medium and 'Most Haunted' star, dies at 69

(CNN) Derek Acorah, a popular TV psychic medium and former host of British reality show "Most Haunted," has died at age 69.

His wife, Gwen Acorah Johnson, announced the news of Acorah's passing on her Facebook page

"Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!" she wrote, adding that he passed away after a "very brief illness."

Days before his passing, a post on his Facebook page said Acorah was suffering from the flu.

Acorah was best known for his work as the guest medium in the British paranormal reality TV series "Most Haunted" from 2002 to 2005.

