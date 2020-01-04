Derek Acorah, TV psychic medium and 'Most Haunted' star, dies at 69

(CNN)Derek Acorah, a popular TV psychic medium and former host of British reality show "Most Haunted," has died at age 69.
His wife, Gwen Acorah Johnson, announced the news of Acorah's passing on her Facebook page.
"Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!" she wrote, adding that he passed away after a "very brief illness."
Days before his passing, a post on his Facebook page said Acorah was suffering from the flu.
Acorah was best known for his work as the guest medium in the British paranormal reality TV series "Most Haunted" from 2002 to 2005.
Yvette Fielding, his co-host on "Most Haunted," tweeted, "Our condolences go out to Derek's family at this time x."
Born in Liverpool in 1950, Acorah was a professional football player in Australia until his late 20s when a leg injury forced him to leave the sport, according to a bio on his website.
Acorah returned to the England and became a popular spiritual medium, appearing on radio and TV shows since the early 1990s.
In 2017, he appeared on the British reality television series "Celebrity Big Brother" and finished in fourth place.
Acorah was planning several live performances in the UK for February and May, according to his website.