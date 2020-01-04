The Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals injured in the Australia wildfires

(CNN) The Irwin family is continuing Steve Irwin's legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Bindi Irwin, Steve's daughter, and the rest of the Irwin family have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals, many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.

Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Wildlife Hospital, Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, said on Instagram

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much," Bindi said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 21-year-old confirmed that the Australia Zoo, which is owned and operated by the Irwin family, and their conservation properties are not endangered by fires

