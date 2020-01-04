Blood-red skies loom over southeast Australia after deadly bushfires bring 'one of worst days ever'

By Hilary Whiteman and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:06 AM ET, Sun January 5, 2020

An eerie, smoke-filled landscape in Pambula, New South Wales, on Sunday.
(CNN)Skies turned blood red above parts of southeast Australia on Sunday as residents sought refuge from deadly bushfires, and a senior firefighter described the previous 24 hours as "one of our worst days ever."

Photographs of Pambula, in the state of New South Wales, show an eerie, smoke-filled landscape, with deserted streets illuminated by an otherworldly, blazing red sky.
Around 30 kilometers (19 miles) south, blood-red skies loomed over the town of Eden. There, hundreds of residents were seeking shelter on the beach on police advice, one Eden resident told CNN. Many houses have been destroyed in the area, and officials said they feared there would be fatalities.
A total of 150 fires are burning across the state, with 64 uncontained, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS). About 2,300 firefighters were tackling the blazes on Sunday.
    A blood-red sky looms over Eden, New South Wales, on Sunday.
    NSWRFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told a news conference on Sunday that the previous day was "one of our worst days ever on record."
    A "considerable number" of properties were lost across NSW on Saturday, Fitzsimmons said, adding that a 47-year-old man had died from cardiac arrest while fighting a fire threatening his friend's home in Batlow. The man is the 24th person to die nationwide this fire season.
    Separately, four firefighters in NSW were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion and hand burns. They have since been released.
    Fitzsimmons said that conditions on Sunday were likely to be more favorable, with temperatures cooling, but could worsen again in the coming days. "Today will be a relief -- psychological relief but not what we need," he said.
    A father holds his daughter as the skies above turn red during the day on January 4 in Mallacoota, Australia. Many parents with young children were stuck in Mallacoota after flights were grounded because of smoke and only school-aged children and older were allowed to evacuate by boat.
    A father holds his daughter as the skies above turn red during the day on January 4 in Mallacoota, Australia. Many parents with young children were stuck in Mallacoota after flights were grounded because of smoke and only school-aged children and older were allowed to evacuate by boat.
    The sky turns red during the day in Mallacoota, Australia. People in the Foreshore Caravan Park are staying through what will be a day of severe fire conditions with large fires still burning out of control to the north of the town.
    The sky turns red during the day in Mallacoota, Australia. People in the Foreshore Caravan Park are staying through what will be a day of severe fire conditions with large fires still burning out of control to the north of the town.
    A Royal Australian Navy crew unload luggage as evacuees from Mallacoota arrive aboard the MV Sycamore on January 4 at the port of Hastings, Australia.
    A Royal Australian Navy crew unload luggage as evacuees from Mallacoota arrive aboard the MV Sycamore on January 4 at the port of Hastings, Australia.
    Smoke from wildfires shrouds a road near Moruya, Australia, on January 4.
    Smoke from wildfires shrouds a road near Moruya, Australia, on January 4.
    Nancy Allen stands outside her house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire toward Nowra in New South Wales on January 4.
    Nancy Allen stands outside her house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire toward Nowra in New South Wales on January 4.
    Evacuees board the Royal Australian Navy&#39;s MV Sycamore on January 3 in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot weather and strong winds in the forecast worsen Australia&#39;s already devastating wildfires.
    Evacuees board the Royal Australian Navy's MV Sycamore on January 3 in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot weather and strong winds in the forecast worsen Australia's already devastating wildfires.
