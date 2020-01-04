(CNN) Skies turned blood red above parts of southeast Australia on Sunday as residents sought refuge from deadly bushfires, and a senior firefighter described the previous 24 hours as "one of our worst days ever."

Photographs of Pambula, in the state of New South Wales, show an eerie, smoke-filled landscape, with deserted streets illuminated by an otherworldly, blazing red sky.

Around 30 kilometers (19 miles) south, blood-red skies loomed over the town of Eden. There, hundreds of residents were seeking shelter on the beach on police advice, one Eden resident told CNN. Many houses have been destroyed in the area, and officials said they feared there would be fatalities.

A total of 150 fires are burning across the state, with 64 uncontained, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS). About 2,300 firefighters were tackling the blazes on Sunday.

A blood-red sky looms over Eden, New South Wales, on Sunday.

NSWRFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told a news conference on Sunday that the previous day was "one of our worst days ever on record."

Read More