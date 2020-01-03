Quadrantid meteor shower, first of the new year, peaks this weekend

(CNN) The new year begins with the peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower on Saturday, one of the best annual shows in the night sky, according to NASA. Dark skies should allow for a nice look at the bright shower in the early morning hours of January 4.

But the peak is brief, only lasting about six hours. The peak is estimated to arrive at 3:20 a.m. ET on January 4, according to the American Meteor Society. And it will be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere.

Skygazers hoping to see the estimated 50 to 100 meteors in the dark, early morning sky should be prepared to look up at least an hour before the peak in case it begins early, but EarthSky suggests watching starting in the late evening of January 3.

Although the moon will be 58% full, it shouldn't affect skygazers in North America during the early morning hours, except on the West Coast. The timing of this shower will make it most visible for those in the western Atlantic region and eastern North America.

Check Time and Date to see what your chances are like, or just take a look for yourself outside.

