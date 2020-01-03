Satellite images show just how bad the Australian wildfires are

(CNN) The contrast in two satellite images, taken six months apart, provides one more chilling portrait of some of the worst fires Australia has faced in decades.

Back in July, NASA snapped photos of an area area near the southeastern tip of Australia which showed vast green areas, vibrant with life.

Now, photographs taken from space covering that same swath of land show a dull brown haze almost totally obscuring the land below.

On Friday, NASA shared the photos captured by the agency's Operational Land Imager aboard its Landsat 8 satellite. That satellite is dedicated to providing detailed images of the entire Earth's surface on a continual basis.

The pictures show an approximately 90-mile stretch along the southern Australian state of Victoria, between the coastal cities of Mallacoota and Orbost.

Read More